Date       High  Low  Precipitation

6-3-22    75     44    Clear/sunny

6-4-22    72     33    Clear/sunny

6-5-22    73     36    Partly cloudy

6-6-22    67     52    .45 Rain, Light rain

6-7-22    61     51    .23 Rain, Overcast

6-8-22    65     39    Clear/sunny

6-9-22    66     48    .17 Rain, Clear/sunny 