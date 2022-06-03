Date       High  Low  Precipitation

5-27-22  75     50    Trace Rain, Overcast

5-28-22  63     40    Clear/sunny

5-29-22  70     48    Clear/sunny

5-30-22  80     62    Trace Rain, Overcast 

5-31-22  86     67    Clear/sunny

6-1-22    85     62    .04 Rain, Clear/sunny

6-2-22    73     45    Clear/sunny 