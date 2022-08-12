Date High Low Precipitation
8-5-2022 82 57 Overcast
8-6-2022 83 57 Clear/Sunny
8-7-2022 88 64 .15 Rain, Cloudy
8-8-2022 79 67 .05 Rain, Overcast
8-9-2022 74 52 .53 Rain, Partly Cloudy
8-10-2022 77 47 Clear/Sunny
8-11-2022 82 49 Clear/Sunny
