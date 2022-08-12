Date         High  Low  Precipitation

8-5-2022   82     57    Overcast

8-6-2022   83     57    Clear/Sunny

8-7-2022   88     64    .15 Rain, Cloudy

8-8-2022   79     67    .05 Rain, Overcast

8-9-2022   74     52    .53 Rain, Partly Cloudy

8-10-2022 77     47    Clear/Sunny

8-11-2022 82     49    Clear/Sunny

