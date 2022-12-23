Date High Low Precipitation
12-16-22 34 28 Overcast
12-17-22 30 22 1 inch snow, Overcast
12-18-22 27 20 Trace snow, Overcast
12-19-22 28 20 Overcast
12-20-22 24 20 Trace snow, Overcast
12-21-22 27 7 Overcast
12-22-22 24 7 Overcast
Snow and gusty winds will lead to blizzard conditions at times. High 11F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Snow, heavy at times. Gusty winds will lead to blizzard conditions. Low 9F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: December 23, 2022 @ 2:23 pm
Missaukee Sentinel Office Manager
