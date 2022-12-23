Date          High  Low  Precipitation

12-16-22   34      28    Overcast

12-17-22   30      22    1 inch snow, Overcast

12-18-22   27      20    Trace snow, Overcast

12-19-22   28      20    Overcast

12-20-22   24      20    Trace snow, Overcast  

12-21-22   27        7    Overcast

12-22-22   24        7    Overcast

