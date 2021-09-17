Date           High  Low   Precipitation

9-10-21      70     45     Clear/Sunny

9-11-21      74     47     Partly Cloudy

9-12-21      78     52     Overcast

9-13-21      73     43     Partly Cloudy 

9-14-21      67     47     Trace Rain, Overcast

9-15-21      77     51     .01 Rain, Clear/Sunny

9-16-21      73     38     Clear/Sunny 