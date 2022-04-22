Date High Low Precipitation
4-15-22 46 31 Partly cloudy
4-16-22 40 23 Overcast
4-17-22 34 19 .1 snow, Partly cloudy
4-18-22 45 19 Overcast
4-19-22 34 28 0.10 snow, Overcast
4-20-22 38 18 Clear/Sunny
4-21-22 49 24 .45 Rain, Overcast
Partly cloudy this morning. Increasing clouds with periods of showers this afternoon. High near 55F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Rain this evening with thunderstorms by morning. Low 41F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: April 22, 2022 @ 10:01 am
