Date        High  Low  Precipitation

4-15-22   46     31    Partly cloudy

4-16-22   40     23    Overcast

4-17-22   34     19    .1 snow, Partly cloudy

4-18-22   45     19    Overcast

4-19-22   34     28     0.10 snow, Overcast

4-20-22   38     18     Clear/Sunny

4-21-22   49     24     .45 Rain, Overcast 