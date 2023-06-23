Date      High  Low  Precipitation

6-16-23  58    50    .07 rain, overcast

6-17-23  75    41    clear/sunny

6-18-23  81    42    clear/sunny

6-19-23  83    46    clear

6-20-23  83    48    overcast

6-21-23  85    52    clear/sunny

6-22-23  86    49    clear/sunny

