Date High Low Precipitation
6-16-23 58 50 .07 rain, overcast
6-17-23 75 41 clear/sunny
6-18-23 81 42 clear/sunny
6-19-23 83 46 clear
6-20-23 83 48 overcast
6-21-23 85 52 clear/sunny
6-22-23 86 49 clear/sunny
