Date High Low Precipitation
5-12-23 81 46 clear/sunny
5-13-23 78 51 overcast
5-14-23 76 39 overcast
5-15-23 60 30 clear/sunny
5-16-23 74 40 overcast
5-17-23 71 31 clear/sunny
5-18-23 62 31 hazey
