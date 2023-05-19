Date      High  Low  Precipitation

5-12-23 81     46    clear/sunny

5-13-23 78     51    overcast

5-14-23 76     39    overcast

5-15-23 60     30    clear/sunny

5-16-23 74     40    overcast

5-17-23 71     31    clear/sunny

5-18-23 62     31    hazey

    

