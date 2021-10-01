Date       High   Low     Precipitation

9/24/21  51      41       .46 Rain, Partly Cloudy

9/25/21  69      46       .18 Rain, Overcast

9/26/21  62      40       Overcast

9/27/21  69      53      .01 Rain, Clear/Sunny

9/28/21  71      45      Partly Cloudy

9/29/21  74      40      Partly Cloudy

9/30/21  73       39     Clear/Sunny 