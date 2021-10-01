Date High Low Precipitation
9/24/21 51 41 .46 Rain, Partly Cloudy
9/25/21 69 46 .18 Rain, Overcast
9/26/21 62 40 Overcast
9/27/21 69 53 .01 Rain, Clear/Sunny
9/28/21 71 45 Partly Cloudy
9/29/21 74 40 Partly Cloudy
9/30/21 73 39 Clear/Sunny
