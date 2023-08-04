Date       High  Low  Precipitation

7-28-23  87     64    partly cloudy

7-29-23  87     61    .17 rain

7-30-23  81     48    

7-31-23  81     49    clear/sunny

8-1-23    78     49    .02 rain, cloudy

8-2-23    79     52    partly cloudy

8-3-23    81     55    clear/sunny

"

"