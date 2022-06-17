Date       High  Low  Precipitation

6-10-22  71     40    Clear/sunny

6-11-22  77     45    .06 Rain, Clear/sunny

6-12-22  74     56    Clear/sunny

6-13-22  71     44    Clear/sunny

6-14-22  75     54    .05 Rain, Partly Cloudy

6-15-22  81     61    Clear/sunny

6-16-22  91     66     .32 Rain, Clear/sunny  

