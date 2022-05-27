Date        High  Low  Precipitation

5-20-22   74     51    Partly cloudy

5-21-22   81     50    .09 Rain, Overcast

5-22-22   67     41    .14 Rain, Partly cloudy

5-23-22   58     30    Clear/sunny

5-24-22   63     34    Clear/sunny

5-25-22   67     45    Overcast

5-26-22   68     50    .54 Rain, Overcast