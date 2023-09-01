Date       High  Low  Precipitation

8-25-23  78     63    .03 rain, overcast

8-26-23  80     58    overcast

8-27-23  70     41    clear/sunny

8-28-23  73     40    clear/sunny

8-29-23  76     42    .08 rain, overcast

8-30-23  70     40    .93 rain, partly cloudy

8-31-23  66     38    clear/sunny

