Date        High   Low     Precipitation

10-1-21   75      41       Fog

10-2-21   77      45       Overcast

10-3-21   78      53       .12 Rain, Overcast

10-4-21   69      59       .25 Rain

10-5-21   64      54        Overcast

10-6-21   72      41        Fog

10-7-21   70      41        Fog   