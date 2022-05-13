Date High Low Precipitation
5-6-2022 65 41 Overcast
5-7-2022 62 38 Clear/Sunny
5-8-2022 65 26 Overcast
5-9-2022 66 46 Partly cloudy
5-10-2022 76 50 Clear/Sunny
5-11-2022 83 50 Overcast
5-12-2022 76 57 .25 Rain, Overcast
