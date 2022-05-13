Date         High  Low  Precipitation

5-6-2022   65    41    Overcast

5-7-2022   62    38    Clear/Sunny

5-8-2022   65    26    Overcast

5-9-2022   66    46    Partly cloudy

5-10-2022 76    50    Clear/Sunny

5-11-2022 83    50    Overcast

5-12-2022 76    57    .25 Rain, Overcast