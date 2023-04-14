Date      High  Low  Precipitation

4-7-23   45     20    clear/sunny

4-8-23   46     22    .03 rain, overcast

4-9-23   48     27    clear/sunny

4-10-23  67    37    overcast

4-11-23  69    48    overcast

4-12-23  75    47    clear/sunny

4-13-23  80    56    clear/sunny

