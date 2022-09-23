Date        High  Low  Precipitation

9-16-22   70      45   Overcast

9-17-22   80      54   .03 Rain, Partly Cloudy

9-18-22   81      64   Clear/Sunny

9-19-22   80      62   .01 Rain, Overcast

9-20-22   76      48   Overcast

9-21-22   71      49   .05 Rain, Overcast

9-22-22   74      46   .13 Rain, Overcast

