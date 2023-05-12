Date     High Low Precipitation

5-5-23  63    34   .09 rain, overcast

5-6-23  62    45   clear/sunny

5-7-23  69    49   .02 rain, overcast

5-8-23  58    39   .12 rain, overcast

5-9-23  66    35   clear/sunny

5-10-23 72   37   clear/sunny

5-11-23 78   41   partly cloudy

    

"

"