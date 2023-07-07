Date       High  Low  Precipitation

6-30-23  80     60    .18 rain, foggy

7-1-23    87     56    .05 rain, overcast

7-2-23    85     56    .10 rain, partly cloudy

7-3-23    85     55    partly cloudy

7-4-23    90     53    clear/sunny

7-5-23    91     58    partly cloudy

7-6-23    90     64    .58 rain, steady rain

