Date High Low Precipitation
6-30-23 80 60 .18 rain, foggy
7-1-23 87 56 .05 rain, overcast
7-2-23 85 56 .10 rain, partly cloudy
7-3-23 85 55 partly cloudy
7-4-23 90 53 clear/sunny
7-5-23 91 58 partly cloudy
7-6-23 90 64 .58 rain, steady rain
