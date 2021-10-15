Date       High    Low     Precipitation

10-8-21   67      57       Overcast

10-9-21   70      59       .53 Rain, Overcast

10-10-21  71     55        Overcast

10-11-21  71     58        .02 Rain, Overcast

10-12-21  77     59        1.10 Rain, Overcast

10-13-21  67     57        .12 Rain, Overcast

10-14-21  68     57        Overcast    