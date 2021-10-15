Date High Low Precipitation
10-8-21 67 57 Overcast
10-9-21 70 59 .53 Rain, Overcast
10-10-21 71 55 Overcast
10-11-21 71 58 .02 Rain, Overcast
10-12-21 77 59 1.10 Rain, Overcast
10-13-21 67 57 .12 Rain, Overcast
10-14-21 68 57 Overcast
Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming cloudy during the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 62F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph..
Chance of a shower or two during the evening, followed by partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 42F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: October 15, 2021 @ 11:28 am
