Date       High  Low  Precipitation

7-21-23   77    57    .52 rain, partly cloudy

7-22-23   82    48    clear/sunny

7-23-23   84    48    partly cloudy

7-24-23   77    51    .1 rain, overcast

7-25-23   83    54    .1 rain, overcast

7-26-23   85    60    overcast

7-27-23   80    60    .9 rain, overcast

