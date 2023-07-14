Date High Low Precipitation
7-7-23 80 51 .04 rain, clear/sunny
7-8-23 79 57 trace rain, overcast
7-9-23 68 48 .36 rain, overcast
7-10-23 80 50 clear/sunny
7-11-23 85 61 overcast
7-12-23 77 45 overcast
7-13-23 73 51 .05 rain, clear/sunny
Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing late. Low 62F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Updated: July 14, 2023 @ 5:16 pm
Missaukee Sentinel Office Manager

