Date      High  Low  Precipitation

7-7-23   80     51    .04 rain, clear/sunny

7-8-23   79     57    trace rain, overcast

7-9-23   68     48    .36 rain, overcast

7-10-23  80    50    clear/sunny

7-11-23  85    61    overcast

7-12-23  77    45    overcast

7-13-23  73    51    .05 rain, clear/sunny

