Date High Low Precipitation
7-30-21 81 50 .01 Rain, Clear/Sunny
7-31-21 70 44 Overcast
8-1-21 76 51 1.06 Rain, Partly cloudy
8-2-21 74 46 .05 Rain, Overcast
8-3-21 73 47 Clear/Sunny
8-4-21 79 51 Overcast
8-5-21 84 51 .02 Rain, Fog
Rain showers early becoming more intermittent for the afternoon. High around 75F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: August 6, 2021 @ 10:30 am
