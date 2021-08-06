Date       High   Low    Precipitation

7-30-21  81   50    .01 Rain, Clear/Sunny

7-31-21  70   44    Overcast

8-1-21    76  51    1.06 Rain, Partly cloudy

8-2-21    74  46    .05 Rain, Overcast

8-3-21    73  47    Clear/Sunny

8-4-21    79  51    Overcast

8-5-21    84  51    .02 Rain, Fog 