Date       High  Low  Precipitation

6-24-22  84     50    Clear/Sunny

6-25-22  90     49    Partly Cloudy

6-26-22  89     65    .03 Rain, Overcast

6-27-22  76     52    Clear/Sunny

6-28-22  66     39    Clear/Sunny

6-29-22  83     52    .99 Rain, Overcast

6-30-22  75     55    Overcast

"

"