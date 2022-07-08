Date       High  Low  Precipitation

7-1-22    86     62    .14 Rain, Partly Cloudy

7-2-22    77     49    Clear/Sunny

7-3-22    79     49    Clear/Sunny

7-4-22    82     57    Clear/Sunny

7-5-22    83     61    .19 Rain, Overcast

7-6-22    82     62    Overcast

7-7-22    76     56    Overcast

