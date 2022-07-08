Date High Low Precipitation
7-1-22 86 62 .14 Rain, Partly Cloudy
7-2-22 77 49 Clear/Sunny
7-3-22 79 49 Clear/Sunny
7-4-22 82 57 Clear/Sunny
7-5-22 83 61 .19 Rain, Overcast
7-6-22 82 62 Overcast
7-7-22 76 56 Overcast
