Date      High  Low  Precipitation

9-9-22    80     46    Partly Cloudy

9-10-22  81     50    Partly Cloudy

9-11-22  83     53    Overcast

9-12-22  65     57     2.4 Rain, Overcast

9-13-22  68     52     .01 Rain, Overcast

9-14-22  73     49     .11 Rain, Overcast

9-15-22  70     41     Trace Rain, Partly Cloudy   

