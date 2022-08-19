Date            High  Low  Precipitation

8-12-2022    74     42    Partly Cloudy

8-13-2022    77     52    Overcast

8-14-2022    60     55    .10 Rain, Overcast

8-15-2022    77     47    Partly Cloudy

8-16-2022    78     46    Clear/Sunny

8-17-2022    80     47    .01 Rain, Clear/Sunny

8/18/2022    82     48    Clear/Sunny

