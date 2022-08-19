Date High Low Precipitation
8-12-2022 74 42 Partly Cloudy
8-13-2022 77 52 Overcast
8-14-2022 60 55 .10 Rain, Overcast
8-15-2022 77 47 Partly Cloudy
8-16-2022 78 46 Clear/Sunny
8-17-2022 80 47 .01 Rain, Clear/Sunny
8/18/2022 82 48 Clear/Sunny
