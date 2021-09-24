Date        High   Low    Precipitation

9-17-21   75      39      Clear/Sunny

9-18-21   81      40      Partly Cloudy

9-19-21   72      40      Clear/Sunny

9-20-21   78      46      Partly Cloudy

9-21-21   75      55      .18 Rain, Overcast

9-22-21   66      48      .11 Rain, Overcast

9-23-21   60      41      .17 Rain, Rainng 