Date High Low Precipitation
9-17-21 75 39 Clear/Sunny
9-18-21 81 40 Partly Cloudy
9-19-21 72 40 Clear/Sunny
9-20-21 78 46 Partly Cloudy
9-21-21 75 55 .18 Rain, Overcast
9-22-21 66 48 .11 Rain, Overcast
9-23-21 60 41 .17 Rain, Rainng
