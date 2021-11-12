Date       High  Low  Precipitation

11-5-21  43     23     Partly Cloudy

11-6-21  52     27     Overcast

11-7-21  57     33     Clear/Sunny

11-8-21  63     38     Clear/Sunny

11-9-21  64     33     Overcast

11-10-21 55    21     Partly Cloudy

11-11-21 53    21     Overcast 