Date       High  Low  Precipitation

7-14-23  78     50    .03 rain, overcast

7-15-23  82     57    .03 rain, partly cloudy

7-16-23  82     53    .03 rain, partly cloudy

7-17-23  78     53    .26 rain, overcast

7-18-23  74     76    clear

7-19-23  78     50    clear

7-20-23  83     56    .02 rain, partly cloudy

"

"