Date     High Low Precipitation

6-2-23  89    50   clear/sunny

6-3-23  91    53   partly cloudy

6-4-23  87    44   hazy

6-5-23  80    48   overcast

6-6-23  87    51   overcast

6-7-23  73    43   hazy

6-8-23  74    47   hazy   

