Hunting from an elevated tree stand is a fairly common way to hunt, but there are a few more things to think about when it comes to staying safe.
With many game seasons in Michigan opening in September – National Tree Stand Safety Awareness Month – it's the perfect time to brush up on what you need to know about hunting from a tree.
A few things to remember:
-- Always maintain three points of contact (one hand and two feet or two hands and one foot) when climbing up to or down from the stand.
-- Wear a full-body harness that is properly attached above your head.
-- Ensure your tree stand is securely attached and stable before using it.
-- Use a haul line to get your hunting gear to and from the stand.
Tree stands placed on public land must be labeled with the hunter’s information in legible English that can be easily read from the ground and include one of the following three options: the hunter's name and address, their driver's license number or their DNR Sportcard number.
During every hunt, make safety your top priority. Need a refresher? The DNR's hunter education program teaches tree stand safety, firearm handling, first aid and other important skills.
Visit Michigan.gov/HunterEducation to locate a hunter safety course or read more safety tips.
