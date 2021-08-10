CADILLAC — The Lake Mitchell Sewer Authority says there was a sanitary sewer overflow at a lift station on East Lake Mitchell Drive on Tuesday.
Sheila Hill, project manager for the sewer authority, said the discharge came during heavy rainfall. She said about three inches of rain fell in a period of a few hours.
She said there was a potential impact to the wetlands located directly to the east of the station. She also said they do not believe there are any health or safety concerns due to the overflow.
