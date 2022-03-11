Sheep and Goat inventory
All sheep and lamb inventory in Michigan on January 1, 2022, was 87,000 head, unchanged from 2021, according to Marlo Johnson, Regional Director of the USDA NASS, Great Lakes Regional office. Breeding sheep inventory, at 63,000 head, was unchanged from last year. Market sheep and lambs totaled 24,000 head, unchanged from last year. The 2021 Michigan lamb crop was 56,000 head, unchanged from the previous year.
All sheep and lambs inventory in the United States on January 1, 2022 totaled 5.07 million head, down 2 percent from 2021. Breeding sheep inventory at 3.71 million head on January 1, 2022, decreased 2 percent from 3.78 million head on January 1, 2021. Ewes one year old and older, at 2.91 million head, were 2 percent below last year. Market sheet and lambs on January 1, 2022 totaled 1.36 million head, down 3 percent from January 1, 2021.
The number of sheep and lambs shorn in Michigan at 63,000 head was up 2,000 from the previous year. Michigan shorn wool production in 2021 was 370,000 pounds, up 3 percent from 2020. The average price paid for wool in Michigan was $0.54 per pound, unchanged from the previous year. The total value of wool was $200,000, 3 percent above the 2020 value.
Shorn wool production in the United States during 2021 was 22.5 million pounds, down percent from 2020. Sheep and lambs shorn totaled 3.20 million head, down, 2 percent from 2020. The average price paid for wool sold in 2021 was $1.70 per pound for a total value of 38.2 million dollars, down 1 percent from 38.4 million dollars in 2020.
As of January 1, 2022 there were 12,000 milk goats in Michigan, down 1,000 from a year earlier.
All goats and kids inventory in the United States on January 1, 2022 totaled 2.55 million head, down 1 percent from 2021. Meat and other goats totaled 2.03 million head on January 1, 2022, down 1 percent from 2021. Milk goat inventory was 410,000 head, down 2 percent from January 1, 2021, while Angora goats were down 9 percent, totaling 110,000 head.
