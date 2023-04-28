Sheep and Goat inventory
All sheep and lamb inventory in Michigan on January 1, 2023, was 82,000 head, down 5,000 from 2022, according to Marlo D. Johnson Regional Director of the USDA NASS, Great Lakes Regional office. Breeding sheep inventory, at 59,000 head, was down 4,000 from last year. Market sheet and lambs totaled 23,000 head, down 1,000 from last year. The 2022 Michigan lamb crop was 51,000 head, down 5,000 from the previous year.
The number of sheep and lambs shorn in Michigan, at 58,000 head, was down 5,000 from the previous year. Michigan shorn wool production in 2022 was 340,000 pounds, down 30,000 from 2021. The average price paid for wool in Michigan was $0.60 per pound, up $0.06 from the previous year. The total value of wool was $204,000, $4,000 above the 2021 value.
As of January 1, 2023, there were 11,000 milk goats in Michigan, down 1,000 from a year earlier.
