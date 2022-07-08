“For I was hungry and you gave me food, I was thirsty and you gave me drink, I was a stranger and you welcomed me.” Matthew 25:35 (ESV)
While taking a lunch break, the conversation among a group of 12 or so volunteers working on a project to help teenagers overcome addiction issues drifted toward the reasons people freely offer their time for causes identified as worthy.
The responses included a range of predictable replies such as the importance of doing good and helping others, making better use of one’s free time, it’s the Christian thing to do, it gives one an opportunity to meet others, it’s a nice way to use one’s skills, and so on. A younger member of the group voiced that for him it was a way to learn new talents and bolster his resume. Another mentioned that she had been a past beneficiary of volunteer efforts and wanted to demonstrate her gratitude by helping others.
The discussion drifted to that of a well-known volunteer, Mother Teresa. As a nun and seemingly tireless volunteer, she began an order known at the Missionaries of Charity in the early 1950s.
The primary focus of the order was to love and care for persons largely neglected by others. Working in the poorest of the world’s impoverished areas, the order gave aid to the homeless, those affected by famines and epidemics, drug and AIDS patients, and others experiencing seemingly impossible obstacles and worries. As the group wrapped up lunch and headed back to the job site, a member reservedly opined that the spirited efforts extended by Mother Teresa make the endeavors of our volunteer party insignificant.
“We’re helping a few, while Mother Teresa helped millions,” she noted.
Later, the light-hearted remark caused me to reflect on how Christ might respond. As I examined different passages of God’s Word, it became apparent that Christ is pleased with one’s efforts, whether directed toward aiding a single individual or many. In all cases, He is equally delighted. His Word clearly illustrates that.
For Christ, the key is not in numbers but rather in one’s actions. Acts 20:35 (ESV) tells us, “In all things I have shown you that by working hard in this way we must help the weak and remember the words of the Lord Jesus, how he himself said; It is more blessed to give than to receive.” Similarly, Philippians 2:4 (ESV) says, “Let each of you look not only to his own interests, but also to the interests of others.”
As I thought about Christ’s focus on helping others, I recalled a reference I cited in a past article that I believe worth repeating. The legendary writer of children’s books, Dr. Suess, once stated, “To the world you may be one person but to one person you may be the world.”
There is a strong possibility Christ has placed a person in your world needing your help. What are you waiting for?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.