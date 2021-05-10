Shrimp secrets

As a self-confessed lover of shrimp, I was quite thrilled to hear that they created a day to honor what is commonly called the “fruit of the sea,” so of course I’m going to celebrate it. Especially since I am not alone. In fact, shrimp holds the No. 1 slot for the top seafood consumed in the U.S.
Being a lover, I decided National Shrimp Day would be a good day to share a couple valuable lessons I have learned about cooking shrimp, and one is that shrimp always taste better when cooked up fresh. So, if you are looking to create the type of flavor you experience in a restaurant do NOT ever buy pre-cooked shrimp.
Raw shrimp are surprisingly easy to handle, prepare and cook. In fact, cooking them takes just minutes.
Preparing raw shrimp for consumption is what takes a little time. It involves thawing, which I do in a bowl of cold water for speed, but you can also let frozen shrimp rest overnight in the fridge.
Once thawed, if you need to remove the shell, crack it open by grasping the head and bending the tail so it splits open, then run a finger alongside the meat to free it from the shell.
To free from the tail, squeeze the tail section while pulling the meat away from it. (I will be posting a video that shows my technique for prepping and cooking raw shrimp.)
Once the shell is removed, I run a knife vertically down the outer curve of the shrimp’s back side to reveal the sand vein, making it easier to remove.
I usually do this to all of them first then I place each one under running water to help flush away the vein, and any other debris (with the help of the knife’s tip), then toss the cleaned shrimp into a fresh bowl filled with clean, cold water.
Another big lesson I learned about shrimp is that cooking time is very short, and they are at their best when not overcooked, so go lightly.
My dad used to say that whenever you cook fish or seafood you should think of it as merely taking the chill off their bones because too long on the heat and you’ll cook the flavor and texture right out of them.
He was right, and a little later in life I was blessed to meet my dear friend, Kathi Kuberinski Livermore (God rest her soul), who showed me the proper way to cook shrimp to perfection. It’s a lesson I have never forgotten, and one I am eternally grateful for.
Kathi put a large, heavy skillet over medium-high heat then added about a tablespoon of olive oil and two tablespoons of high-quality butter.
She let them melt and “marry” as she called it, then used a garlic press to add a few cloves of garlic into the hot pan.
Quickly adding one pound of shrimp she had already prepped, Kathi gave the pan a quick stir then covered the pan tightly with its lid, and shut the heat off — yes!
She set a timer for five minutes then set about mincing a few sprigs of fresh Italian parsley leaves, managing to finish just as the timer went off.
Opening the pan, she used her knife’s blade to scoot the fresh green bits of parsley over the shrimp, which were now bright white, beautifully plump, and smelling divine.
Kathi gave them a good stir to make sure all the shrimp had indeed cooked through while I stood there impatiently brandishing a fork, and trying not to drool.
I can still remember that afternoon like it was yesterday because the shrimp truly did taste just divine.
I can also recall Kathi’s words, too. “Not too bad for frozen grocery store shrimp, huh?”
Here now are a few recipes that take these crucial crustacean cooking tips to mind, so that you too can indulge in restaurant quality taste in the comfort of your own home, too. Enjoy.
Simple Shrimp Primavera
Yield: 4 servings
8 ounces dry Fettuccini pasta, cooked al dente
2 tablespoons unsalted butter
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 onion, cut into thin wedges
1 clove garlic, minced or pressed
1 cup of colorful bell peppers, cut into thin slices
3/4 cup low-sodium chicken broth
1 cup fresh vegetables of your choice
1/8 cup fresh parsley, finely chopped (optional)
3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
1/2 teaspoon unrefined mineral sea salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1-pound large raw shrimp, thawed, peeled, de-veined
Garnish (optional): 3 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
In a large skillet over medium-high heat, melt butter then add onion and sauté, stirring, for one minute, then add garlic, and peppers. Sauté, stirring for another minute, then add chicken broth. Bring to a boil then reduce heat to a simmer, and cook for three minutes. Add fresh vegetables, parsley, if using, lemon juice, salt, pepper, and raw shrimp. Bring to a boil, stir, then cover pan and turn off heat. Let pan rest for 5 minutes undisturbed to finish cooking shrimp gently, which makes them more flavorful and tender.
After rest time has elapsed. Uncover pan and stir, checking to make sure all shrimp are white, and no longer opaque.
To plate, create a bed of warmed fettuccini on a plate, top with shrimp mixture, then sprinkle with Parmesan cheese, if desired.
Easy Peel ‘n’ Eat Shrimp
Yield: 4 servings
SHRIMP
3 cups water (or beer or 1/2 of each)
2 tablespoons Old Bay seasoning
3 whole peppercorns
1 whole clove spice
1 teaspoon pickling spice
1 bay leaf
1 lemon, sliced
1 pound medium or large raw shrimp, thawed
SAUCE
1 cup organic or low sugar ketchup
3 tablespoons grated horseradish, or to taste
1/2 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
Fill a large bowl with ice then add ice cold water to it until the ice floats and set aside.
In a 2-quart saucepan, combine water or beer, all the spices and seasonings and the lemon slices.
Bring to a boil then reduce heat to a simmer, and cover. Let simmer for 30 minutes.
While stock simmers, prepare sauce by combine all sauce ingredients in a small bowl and stirring well. Keep chilled until serving.
Once stock cooking time has elapsed, uncover pot, raise heat to high and bring stock to a full rolling boil. Once boiling well, add shrimp, stir, cover tightly, then promptly remove from heat.
Allow pot to rest for five minutes undisturbed. (As shrimp cook the meat color will change from a translucent gray to a solid white and shells will turn shades of pink, depending on type.)
After time has elapsed, uncover pot, and stir shrimp around, checking to make sure all have cooked through. Let rest a little longer, covered, if needed.
Remove cooked shrimp from pot using a slotted spoon then drop right into prepared ice bath to stop cooking and to cool.
Once shrimp have cooled a bit, you can serve them as peel ‘n’ eat or you can peel them and serve them over a bed of greens to make a meal out of them.
Speedy Shrimp Skillet
Yield: 6 servings
3 tablespoons reduced sodium soy sauce
2 tablespoons oyster sauce
1 tablespoon rice vinegar
1 tablespoon brown sugar, packed
1 tablespoon freshly grated ginger
1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil
1/2 cup water
1 teaspoon arrowroot powder or potato starch
1-pound raw shrimp
1 tablespoon avocado oil
1 green or small sweet onion, thinly sliced
2 pounds favorite fresh vegetables (broccoli, carrots, pea pods, peppers, etc)
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 teaspoon sesame seeds
In a small bowl, whisk together soy sauce, oyster sauce, rice vinegar, brown sugar, ginger, sesame oil, water and starch then set aside. Prepare raw shrimp by thawing under cool water then removing shell and tail. Hold in cold water. Cut vegetables into thin slices or small, bite-sized pieces so they can cook quickly. In a large skillet over medium to high heat, heat avocado oil. Add onion and cut vegetables. Cook, stirring frequently for 5 minutes. Add shrimp, garlic, and sesame seeds. Cook, stirring, until pink, about 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in sauce mixture, stirring in until well combined and slightly thickened, about 1-2 minutes. Serve immediately with brown rice, if desired.