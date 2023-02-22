CADILLAC — Traffic on Mitchell Street is being diverted while crews replace a power pole damaged in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon.
Wexford County 911 Director and Haring Township Fire Chief Duane Alworden said at 3:08 p.m. Wednesday the call came into dispatch about the crash near the entrance of the Village of Wexford Shopping Plaza in Haring Township. He said it was a single-vehicle crash involving a power pole. While the pole was damaged, Alworden said power was not impacted. He also said there were no injuries reported as a result of the crash.
At around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Alworden said Mitchell Street was closed to allow a wrecker to remove the vehicle, but also to allow Consumers Energy to replace the power pole. Wexford County Sheriff Trent Taylor said while that was happening, Mitchell Street traffic was diverted to Works Avenue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.