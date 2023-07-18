Flowers on Main Street

As we hit the midway point of the summer, there is sun in the forecast and also some rain. This Saturday and Sunday, July 22-23, looks pretty good with daytime temps in the low 80s under mostly sunny skies and overnight temps in the mid-to-high 50s. That temperature trend continues into the week ahead.. Monday, July 24, is showing some rain in the afternoon but Tuesday brings the sun again. The flowers on Main Street in Lake City are a beautiful reminder of the season and also of community pride. (photo by Mike Dunn) 

"

"