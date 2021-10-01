On beautiful fall days, I look for any excuse to head outside.
With peak color in the Cadillac area usually occurring in the first three weeks of October, it’s the perfect time to be carrying a camera.
When I was in college, I thought my career path was leading me toward photography. So when the leaves started turning, I set out to capture the magnificence of autumn’s red, yellow, and orange fall foliage on film.
From articles in camera magazines and by studying the work of photo artists, I learned much about how to capture the splendor of this vibrant autumn color show. Here are some techniques I’ve used that have helped me do a better job recording digital images of turning leaves:
1) Shoot pictures in the first and last hours of daylight. The low angle of the October sun gives the light a striking dramatic, almost yellowish, cast. This warming light makes colors appear even more striking. In addition, in the morning, dew is often present on the leaves, which further increases their shine. If the sky darkens, signaling an approaching storm, and the sun is still shining, some amazing photos can be taken of colored foliage against the dark blue sky.
2) Capture the foliage in back light. It is a little trickier shooting with the sun in front of you, but working with the sunlight behind the leaves gives them a translucent look as though the foliage had its own source of light. The sun shining directly into the lens causes light flares but by maneuvering your position you can find an angle where the leaves are illuminated without unwanted glare.
3) Vary your compositions by shooting single leaves, branches of leaves, and individual trees as well as panoramas. As I walk about looking for pictures I focus on various combinations, sometimes moving up close to snap a shot of a single leaf while at other times I will look off to see what the edge of the forest looks like. Some of my favorite photos are of simple subjects.
4) Simplify the background. If the goal is to capture images of colored leaves, I will try to set them against a plain background. A blue sky is ideal or a shadowed area that appears dark or black also works well. If the background is cluttered or distracting, I often skip the shot. There is no shortage of beauty during the peak color season.
5) Crop tightly to eliminate non-essential detail. Initially I see a photo opportunity with my eye. Then I focus the camera on it and crop away anything that detracts from my subject. The image I am trying to capture should dominate the photo.
6) Bracket your exposure and shoot multiple images of your best subjects. The automatic setting on most cameras does a great job of selecting the right exposure. However, if you want to experiment to intensify color, use your manual settings, putting it at a “-2” which is what old-timers called reducing the f-stop. Just remember to put it back on “automatic” afterward so you don’t underexpose future shots.
7) Photograph fall colors near streams and lakes — not only does the shimmering surface of a lake add interest to your shots, but the leaves reflecting in the water give the colors a new dimension. Consider shooting only the reflection of the foliage in the water to add an abstract quality. The early visitor may find a waterway shrouded in fog or with the mist streaming off the surface. That’s a perfect environment to take some shots.
8) Study the work of experts and try to understand how they created their appealing photos. You can learn much about composition, use of color, and pick up ideas for innovative ways of seeing autumn by examining the work of professionals. The best shots often feature the subject shown from a different angle. Placing the camera low or even on the ground may add appeal to photo subject. Shooting from a high angle or framing the key element of the picture with objects in the foreground can help a commonplace focal point have more appeal.
Some days I may walk an hour and perhaps only find one or two scenes that really appeal to me. However, the trip is always a success because you can’t beat being outside on a fall day.
Great places in the Cadillac area to view autumn color
• Although the autumn splendor is everywhere, I have my favorite places that I return to each year to view the color.
Right here in Cadillac it is hard to beat the Carl T. Johnson Trail, especially as you get out toward the long wooden bridge at the edge of the wetland forest. Waldeck Island on Stone Ledge Lake off 43 Road south of M-115 and just south of Cadillac has a walking trail and some beautiful stands of maple and birch.
• The Manistee River’s Red Bridge area on Coates Highway is an entry point for the Manistee River Trail which runs along the east side of the river. On peak color weekends, this pathway will have dozens of hikers, many toting cameras. Occasionally we often take our kayaks and launch them at the bridge going downstream into Tippy Dam backwater. The Red Bridge area is probably my favorite haunt when I look to see fall colors at their most dramatic.
• The Manistee River highbank rollway, which is north of Baxter Bridge and then several miles west off County Line Road, has a county park and is probably the source of more autumn color panorama photos than any other locale in the area. Used during the lumber era, the rollway was the point where logs were rolled down into the river. Looking down into the oxbow in the river one gets a spectacular view.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.