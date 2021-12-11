REED CITY — Highlighting its nationally recognized achievements in patient safety and quality, Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital was named a Top Rural Hospital by The Leapfrog Group.
Announced on Dec. 7, the Leapfrog Top Hospital award is widely acknowledged as one of the most competitive awards American hospitals can receive. The Top Hospital designation is bestowed by The Leapfrog Group, a national watchdog organization of employers and other purchasers recognized as the toughest standard-setters for health care safety and quality.
“We’re thrilled with the Top Rural Hospital distinction,” said Andrea Leslie, president of Spectrum Health Big Rapids, Reed City, United and Kelsey Hospitals. “It’s Leapfrog’s top rating and reflects the quality-of-care Reed City Hospital provides the community. I’m so happy for our team to be recognized for their outstanding performance.”
Over 2,200 hospitals were considered for the award. Reed City Hospital was one of 23 hospitals across the country to be named a Top Rural Hospital. Spectrum Health Kelsey Hospital in Lakeview was also awarded the distinction.
A total of 149 top hospitals nationwide were selected as Top Hospitals, including: eight Top Children’s, 46 Top General, 23 Top Rural, and 72 Top Teaching.
The quality of patient care across many areas of hospital performance is considered in establishing the qualifications for the award, including infection rates, surgery, maternity care, and the hospital’s capacity to prevent medication and other errors.
“We are pleased to recognize Reed City Hospital as a Top Rural Hospital this year,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “Even with the continued strain of the COVID-19 pandemic, Reed City Hospital has demonstrated an extraordinary dedication to excellent health care in the Reed City community. We congratulate the board, leadership, staff and clinicians who put their patients first.”
To qualify for the Top Hospitals distinction, hospitals must rank top among peers on the Leapfrog Hospital Survey, which assesses hospital performance on the highest standards for quality and patient safety. To see the full list of institutions honored as 2021 Top Hospitals, visit www.leapfroggroup.org/tophospitals.
