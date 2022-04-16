MCBAIN — The love is clearly basketball.
Along the way, volleyball became a passion, too.
Add track and field, too, for that matter but that’s off the plate now.
For Emma Schierbeek, that’s just a typical school year.
What sets the McBain High School apart from her peers, though, is the level at which she performed.
Schierbeek completed a rare double this year and she topped 1,000 kills in her volleyball career and went over 1,000 in her basketball career with the Ramblers.
She’s one of the few to do it locally but does join former McBain standout Meredith Hamlet in the double-thousand club after Hamlet recorded 1,000 assists in volleyball and 1,000 points in basketball.
And it’s even more special in this era of high school sports specialization where three-sport athletes are becoming even more rare.
Schierbeek loved every minute of it.
“I just love playing sports,” she said. “It’s one of my favorite things to do.
“It was pretty hard and a lot of work for sure. There were summer camps all the time for volleyball and basketball and it was a lot to balance.”
Her love of basketball started in the third grade and volleyball came along in the seventh grade. She also competed in track and field up to her junior year of high school but opted not to compete this spring.
Schierbeek doesn’t hesitate when asked which sport is her favorite.
“I love volleyball a lot but basketball…I’ve been playing since the third grade and I just fell in love with it right away,” she said. “I just love it so much more.”
While unquestionably one of McBain’s better volleyball players of late, all the focus there wasn’t on her as an outside hitter. The spotlight fell more on junior middles Gabrielle VerBerkmoes and Linde VanderVlucht and junior setter Analiese Fredin last fall.
That let Schierbeek be a force on the outside and bring senior leadership to the team.
“That was more my role out there to be a leader,” Schierbeek said. “I think having Gabby and Linde with their height and their experience in the middle was great.”
Yet Schierbeek got her moment to shine, too, and it came on the big stage.
She knew she had a lot of kills piling up but Rambler coach Shawn Murphy kept quiet about how many.
The big moment came in mid-November in a Division 3 state quarterfinal match — of all places — against perennial power Calumet.
The night turned out perfect as Schierbeek surpassed 1,000 kills against the Copper Kings and the Ramblers pulled off an improbable comeback, beating Calumet in five sets to advance to the Final Four in Battle Creek.
“I didn’t really know,” Schierbeek laughed. “Coach was hinting that I was getting there but made it sound like I wouldn’t.
“It’s pretty awesome. We’re in that quarterfinal match and they’re like ‘you got 1,000 kills.’”
McBain lost its next match in the state semifinals against private-school powerhouse Monroe St. Mary.
“I will definitely miss volleyball,” Schierbeek said. “As soon as our season ended, it just hit me that it was my last game.
“Bonding and playing with my teammates was awesome with the run we made this year. It was so fun.”
Schierbeek finished with 1,013 career kills in four seasons of varsity volleyball.
The end of volleyball marked the start of the winter basketball and expectations were pretty high after McBain made it to a Division 3 regional in 2021.
That run put a bulls-eye on Schierbeek’s back as the team’s leader, though, and it made her work that much harder all winter.
“There was definitely a lot more pressure for me in basketball,” she said. “Our team making a run last year and me being a leader, that put a bigger focus on me.
“That was tough because everyone was planning for me so it was harder. It think it definitely made me better in the long run, though.”
Schierbeek didn’t necessarily know her point totals and McBain coach Drew Bronkema wasn’t volunteering much information, either.
“Emma knew all along it was going to happen,” he said. “We never expressed it, though, when it was coming until the day of the Houghton Lake game.
“I shared some thoughts the day of the game that there’d be some more people here. She always wanted to know the exact amount and every time she guessed, she’d be in the area but I was vague with my answers.”
Schierbeek hit the 1,000-point milestone in mid-February against the Bobcats and got the big celebration just like on the volleyball court against Calumet.
“When Coach Bronkema told me I was the first person at our school to have 1,000 kills and 1,000 points, it made me feel awesome,” she said. “It just proved all the hard work I did for both sports was paying off.”
McBain had success on the basketball court, too. The Ramblers won the Highland Conference title outright and won their second straight Division 3 district title before falling to rival Lake City in a regional final.
Schierbeek was named to the Associated Press’ Division 3 All-State Team this winter after being an honorable mention selection as a junior.
She led McBain in scoring all four years of her varsity career and finished with 1,108 points and an impressive record of 58-23, including a 34-5 mark the last two years.
Finally, Schierbeek will sign her National Letter of Intent for basketball at Ferris State University on Wednesday.
“It will be a lot different for me with just one sport,” Schierbeek laughed. “but there’s going to be a lot more time spent, too.”
Bronkema was proud of have been a part of Schierbeek’s career as her coach and said it’s the intangibles she brings that make her special.
“She got better as she got older,” he said. “Vocal leadership was never really one of her strengths so being able to being able to set the tone in practice and in games in the other ways was her way.
“The effort, energy, the willingness to defend the other team’s best player and, at times, just quietly letting the team know she is going to take the game over make her special. All of that doesn’t come without the behind-the-scenes hard work that gave her the confidence to be able to do that.”
