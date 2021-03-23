HIGHLAND — Three area girls placed in the Michigan Wrestling Association's High School Girls Championship Sunday at Revolution Training.
Manton had a pair of placers as Makayla Gowell took fifth at 168 pounds. She went 1-2, beating Fremont's Lexie Andree in the fifth-place match.
Teammate Chloe Colton took sixth at 107 pounds with a 2-3 mark. Natalee Kibbee went 0-2 at 132 pounds.
Cadillac's Kaitlyn Johnston placed eighth at 138 pounds, as well, with a 1-3 record.
Also competing for the Vikings were Jackie Corn (97), Keegan Gonzalez (122), Aryes Hall (122) and Carmen Dahlstrom (127).
Pine River's Jolynn Bode went 1-2 at 117 pounds before bowing out with an injury.
