BROOKLYN — That’s a wrap.
The area produced four all-state runners from Saturday’s MHSAA Cross Country State Finals at Michigan International Speedway.
It also featured a pair of second-place finishes from one runner wrapping things up to another who’s just getting rolling.
Manton senior Noah Morrow took second in the Division 3 boys’ race in 15:49.09 behind two-time champion Hunter Jones of Benzie Central. Jones finished the 3.1 miles in 15:08.
“Noah executed the race plan as designed,” Manton coach Jeff Harding said.
“He got out fast and stayed on Hunter’s coat tails on the way out of the speedway. Then, at the mile mark, there is a slight downhill and Noah threw in a surge to pull away from any of the chase pack. After that, it was pretty much a solo time trial the rest of the way. State runner-up is a very big accomplishment.”
The second runner-up came from Buckley sophomore Aiden Harrand as she took second at 18:30.56 in the girls’ Division 4 race. Muskegon Western Michigan Christian senior Abby VanderKooi won the title in 18:06.
Cadillac senior Kendall Schopieray wrapped up her prep cross country career with a third All-State finish, taking 26th in the girls’ Division 2 Finals in 19:14 while Manton senior Molly Harding earned All-State honors with a 28th-place finish in the Division 3 race in 19:19.
The Vikings also took 24th as a team, finishing with 534 points. East Grand Rapids (66), Grand Rapids Christian (99) and Petoskey (136) were the top three teams.
“Kendall finished her career as the most decorated Cadillac female cross country athlete as the only runner to get three all-state finishes,” Cadillac coach assistant coach Trevor Thiebaut said. “She passed 18 people in the last 1,200 meters to do it, going from 44th to 26th.
“Their of our girls ran their hearts out and will all be back next year better than ever. They will be a very fun team to watch.”
Ellie Cool took 187th in 21:25, Avery Mickelson 188th in 21:25, Hadley Hilt 190th in 21:27, Marisa Mazza 198th in 21:36, Kaleigh Swiger 203rd in 21:38 and Regan Hill 254th in 23:35.
Cadillac sophomore Nolan Nixon also took 51st in 16:38 in the boys’ race.
“Nolan went from being seeded 123rd to finishing 51st,” Thiebaut said. “He ran with a mission and executed his plan flawlessly.
“Despite being a sophomore, he proved he belonged with the big dogs.”
Manton’s girls took 15th as a team in the D3 race with 385 points. Hart (143), Kent City (179) and Traverse City St. Francis (182) were the top three teams.
Aside from Harding, Chloe Colton took 113th in 21:03, Madison Morris 125th in 21:16, Hadley Saylor 133rd in 21:20, Morgan Howell 162nd in 21:50, Kennedi Wahmhoff 165th in 21:54 and Reganne Stahl 210th in 22:45.
“On the girls’ side we also had three Academic All-State finishes with Chloe, Madison and Molly,” Harding said. “Molly really battled the last 3/4 of a mile as they raced around the inside of the track. Going back and forth with several girls and none of them were willing to give an inch. I was very proud of how she fought the entire way across the finish line. She worked so hard and looked like a champion today.”
Reed City’s Nora Smoes took 86th in 20:43, Paige Lofquist 187th in 22:14 and Clara Smoes 188th in 22:15.
“Nora beat her time from last year here and it was an awesome experience for Paige and Clara,” Reed City coach Rich Saladin said.
Pine River’s Elizabeth Rigling took 135th in 21:27 while McBain’s Reese Ensing took 191st in 22:18.
Manton’s boys took 18th as a team in the boys’ Division 3 Finals. St. Louis (104), Hart (146) and Lansing Catholic (194) rounded out the top three.
Aside from Morrow, Jonathon Traxler took 91st in 17:37, Nolan Moffit 119th in 17:52, Logan Patrick 126th in 17:58, Lucian Smith 225th in 19:45, Dylan Traxler 226th in 19:46 and Ty Harding 232nd in 19:52.
“Our top four guys are juniors and seniors and they showed their experience today,” Harding said.
“We’ve run in several big meets this year and they looked great.
“With Nolan at 119th and Logan in at 126th, both earned Academic All-State. It was also a great learning experience for our younger runners.
“The size of the MIS can be overwhelming and I hope that Dylan, Lucian and Ty all caught the XC bug and plan on returning next year.”
Reed City’s Ryan Allen took 37th in 17:05, while August Rohde was 62nd in 17:21 and Anthony Kiaunis 66th in 17:22.
“Ryan set a personal record and Anthony and Gus finished in the top 25 percent of boys,” Saladin said.
“Our kids all ran great and were’s really happy with the times.”
McBain’s Claydon Ingleright took 111th in 17:49 while Lake City’s Paxton Hall took 121st in 17:53.
In the boys’ Division 4 race, Northern Michigan Christian’s Jonas Lanser took 62nd and Luke Pettengill was 120th in 18:36. Buckley’s Jackson Kulawiak took 83rd in 18:10 while Ben DuCheny was 94th in 18:16.
