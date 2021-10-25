The road to Ford Field is set.
So, too, is the likely road to Marquette.
The MHSAA announced playoff pairings for its 11-player and 8-player football postseasons on Sunday.
District play in both 11-player and 8-player begins later this week. Dates and times not included will be confirmed Monday.
• In Division 4, Cadillac got a little bit of a suprise but it turned out to be a nice one. The top-seeded Vikings will host Fruitport in a Division 1, District 1 game at 7 p.m. Friday.
Cadillac (7-2 overall) beat the Trojans (4-5) 28-12 in Week 2.
Whitehall (7-2) and Sparta (7-2) meet in the other half of the bracket.
Playoff prediction sites had Cadillac as the No. 2 seed in a district with Grand Rapids Christian, Sparta and Forest Hills Eastern but the MHSAA sent the Vikings a little more west and south versus straight down U.S. 131.
The Vikings are looking to recapture the magic of a trip the state title game last year before falling to Detroit Country Day at Ford Field.
• In Division 6, Reed City also got a top seed and will host Manistee in a Region 2, District 1 game. Central Montcalm (5-4) and Montague (6-3) meet in the other half of the bracket.
• In Division 7, it’s a local rematch as Highland Conference rivals McBain (6-3) and Evart (7-2) meet at the Osceola County Fairgrounds at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Wildcats won the first meeting between the two, 40-12, in Week 6 but it was a tight game earlier in the fourth quarter before Evart pulled away.
Harrison (6-3) and private-school powerhouse Traverse City St. Francis (9-0) meet in the other half of the bracket.
• In the 8-player game, in Division 1, Region 2, Mesick (5-4) gets a rematch with powerhouse Suttons Bay (9-0). The Norse beat the Bulldogs 48-18 on Saturday.
Rogers City (8-1) and Indian River Inland Lakes (9-0) meet in the other half of the bracket.
• In Division 2, Region 2, Marion (8-1) hosts Gaylord St. Mary (5-4) while Mio (6-3) and Hillman (6-3) are on the other side of the bracket.
The Eagles advanced to the state semifinals last season before falling to perennial powerhouse Powers North Central at the Superior Dome in Marquette.
