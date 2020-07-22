CADILLAC — In Cadillac, things were a little different for high school kids 45 years ago, according to Harold Falan.
He said his senior year (the 75-76 school year) students didn't have homerooms and didn’t see a lot of each other with split schedules.
One group of students arrived at 7 a.m. and were gone by noon. Then the next group came in from noon to 5 p.m.
So when the men who were members of the 1975-76 Cadillac boys basketball team entered the high school gym recently, memories of days gone by started to flood in.
"We were on half-day classes due to budget cuts. Interaction between friends was little to none as other students started at noon," Falan said. "After sporting events, they held dances in the cafeteria."
Those memories and more were shared this past weekend as members of the team came together in Cadillac for a reunion.
The day started at the gym followed by golfing and an evening gathering at a local restaurant.
Falan was the man behind the reunion but he didn't want to take credit for it. He said the often talked about reunion finally occurred overwhelmingly wanted to have one.
It took some time, but a date was picked and things moved forward despite the issues related to COVID-19.
"We met at the high school. Everybody so wanted to hug each other and shake hands. Some emotions showed in eyes as it was 1976 since some of us last saw each other," he said.
"A photo was taken the exact same as (it was) in the yearbook that year."
The event also served as a way for the team to honor a teammate who recently passed away — Brian Slater. During the team photo, a Viking jersey with Slater's No. 51 on it was placed over a chair in the same spot he stood in the team picture 45 years ago, Falan said.
Although the team didn't bring home a state championship that year, they did win the 75-76 North Central Conference championship and reached a regional final before their season ended, Falan said.
The team had one all-state player in Falan while the NCC featured two. Although the team's coach, Mike Oatley, wasn't there in person they were able to have a video call with him, Falan said.
The team signed balls to give to "some very special people" including Slater's wife. She also was going to get the jersey and the reunion photo.
As the team parted ways, they formed a Tontine where a bottle of whiskey will travel around the group every few months and the last living member will open the bottle to toast the team.
