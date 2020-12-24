Fred Bryant, along with other athletic directors who still have fall prep sports teams competing, looked like they were visited by the Grinch on Tuesday.
They'd just spent an hour on a Zoom call with the MHSAA and the state health department regarding protocols for a pilot antigen COVID-19 testing program that would allow football, volleyball and girls swim teams to finish their seasons.
They left that call looking like coal filled their proverbial stockings.
A day later, the Christmas spirit looked like it had returned.
Another Zoom call with MHSAA executive director Mark Uyl on Wednesday cleared up a number of concerns, answered a lot of questions and left Bryant, Cadillac's athletic director, feeling much better.
There are still hoops to jump through but they're more manageable now.
"The communication today was very clear and precise compared to (Tuesday) with the health department," Bryant said. "We were able to get some clarification on some much-needed questions that we had no answers to. That led to a lot of frustration from not only the MHSAA but all of the athletic directors around the state that still teams in fall sports."
Cadillac has just that with its football team set to face Forest Hills Eastern in a Division 4 regional title game and the volleyball team set to face Birch Run in a Division 2 state quarterfinal whenever the season can resume.
The MHSAA, in conjunction with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, had allowed practices to resume on Monday with an eye on a Jan. 2 restart for the football playoffs and a Jan. 5 restart for the volleyball post-season.
It was made possible by a pilot testing program that would test student-athletes and coaches three times each week for an antigen related to COVID-19 to let them finish their season. It's also a test run to gather data and information on the novel coronavirus' spread in school settings that will be used to get schools back to face-to-face instruction in January and keep them there.
Those practices were shut down on Tuesday after clarification that student-athletes and coaches had to have one negative test to resume.
The message was confusing and a bit harsh on Tuesday. By later Wednesday afternoon, it was better.
"For us, the good news is that there's some clarity on the testing, there's some clarity on when we will receive the tests themselves and the paperwork and record-keeping that has to occur," Bryant said. "A lot of those things we weren't really sure about were cleared up today."
Bryant hopes to have Cadillac's testing protocol in place early next week for student-athletes and coaches, allowing practices to resume.
It appears competitions will be bumped one week, meaning football will resume on Jan. 9 and volleyball will start back up on Jan. 12. The MHSAA will release updated schedules on its website.
As fall teams try to wind down, the other news Wednesday was some more concrete winter sports information.
Currently, downhill skiing is the only sport cleared to practice/compete because it's outdoors and non-contact.
All other sports — boys and girls basketball, hockey, wrestling, competitive cheer, boys swim and gymnastics — can not practice or compete until Saturday, Jan. 16 due to restrictions from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the MDHHS.
The MHSAA Representative Council approved all winter teams to resume practice that day with competition beginning in basketball, hockey, bowling and swim on Jan. 22. Wrestling, cheer and gymnastics would begin on Jan. 25.
"With us not being able to practice until Jan. 16 at the earliest, the MHSAA has given us some different start dates and has changed the tournament dates," Bryant said. "We're going to try to get in as many games as we can. Obviously, we're not going to be able to get a 20-game season in basketball or a 25-game schedule in hockey.
"It's a matter of meeting with our conference ADs to set up league games and then filling in some non-conference dates."
The big news is March could be even more madness than normal.
• Girls basketball districts have been bumped a week to March 8, 10 and 12. Boys basketball districts will be the same week, going March 9, 11 and 13. Boys regionals will be March 17 and 19 while the girls will be March 18 and 20.
The girls' quarterfinals will be March 22, the state semifinals March 24 at two sites and the state finals March 26 (location to be announced).
The boys' quarterfinals will be March 23, the state semifinals March 25 at two sites and the state finals March 27 (location to be announced).
• Wrestling districts would take place the week of March 1, regionals the week of March 8, the Team Finals March 19-20 and the Individual Finals March 26-27.
• Bowling regionals would move to March 19-20 with the state finals March 26-27.
• Ice hockey regionals would take place March 15-20 with the state finals March 26-27.
• Competitive cheer districts would be March 5-6, regionals March 13 and the finals March 19-20.
Currently, the start dates of spring sports are not affected. If the current restrictions go past Jan. 16, the MHSAA will adjust the above dates. If orders end sooner as COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths are trending downward, the first days of practice and competition will be moved up accordingly.
“The Council has been working to give schools as much local flexibility as possible while putting together their winter seasons schedules,‘ Uyl said in a release. “This flexible planning has been required of us all since June, and we will continue to advocate for kids in all seasons with our continued goal of three seasons played to completion.‘
