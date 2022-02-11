MCBAIN — That’s a pretty big night.
Northern Michigan Christian clinched its first Highland Conference boys basketball title, senior Trevin Winkle hit the 1,000-point mark for his career and his younger brother Brant returned from a broken arm.
All of that came from a 66-38 win over Lake City in a league contest Thursday night.
“We’ve never won the Highland so this is huge for us,” NMC coach Kyle Benthem said. “I am really happy for all of our kids.”
At the top of that list is Trevin Winkle who scored 38 points to hit the 1,000-point mark on the nose. Winkle earned every one of those points, too, as he was guarded by Lake City standout Gavin Bisballe on Thursday but hit tough shots all night long.
“Trevin needed 38 coming in (to hit 1,000) but I didn’t think he’d have career night to get it,” Benthem laughed. “I can’t think of one open layup he had. He played a great game.”
NMC started hot as it led 21-5 after the first quarter and 30-13 at halftime. It was 45-23 going into the fourth quarter.
While the offensive fireworks were great, Benthem was most pleased with his team’s defense against a very athletic Lake City team.
“I thought we had really good team defense in the halfcourt and we rebounded the ball well,” he said. “Overall, I am happy with the team’s effort.”
It was a rough night for the Trojans and coach Brad Besko.
“We just couldn’t stop Winkle…he had an unbelievable game. He’s a great player,” Besko said. “That was really the difference in the game.
“It just wasn’t our night so we’ve got to pick ourselves up and move forward.”
Winkle added seven rebounds to the 38 points while Blake DeZeeuw had 15 points and nine rebounds.
Seth VanHaitsma also scored seven.
Bisballe paced Lake City with 11 points and seven rebounds while Darin Kunkel added nine points and four steals. Oakley Barger had six points and three rebounds while Brady Becker added six points.
NMC hosts Pine River next Wednesday while Lake City is at Manton.
