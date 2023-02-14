A challenging road: Mesick's Eckler headed to prep school for football

MESICK — Colton Eckler has never really stepped down from a challenge.
He’s not about to start now.
And that includes getting a chance to play a higher level of football.
The Mesick High School senior is taking the road less traveled when it comes to college football and plans to spend time at a prep — or post-graduate — school in North Carolina in order to boster his resume.
Eckler is headed to Jireh Prep in Matthews, North Carolina — located southeast of Charlotte.
Going the prep school route can be quite lonely because it’s often a long way from home but Eckler welcomes the challenge if it can help him chase his dreams.
“Playing ball at the Division 1 level is something I’ve dreamed about since I was a kid,” he said. “I am willing to do whatever it takes to do that.”
Eckler’s journey to this point is quite interesting, too.
He’s moved several times, including to Mesick from downstate Warren Mott midway through his junior season of football. He also spent time in Gladwin as a middle-schooler.
Eckler heard from a couple of NCAA Division II and Division III schools as a sophomore in metro Detroit but that slowed when he came north to Mesick.
“Everything kind of left slowly,” he said of conversations with college coaches. “It’s definitely out of my control and I know you can’t force anything when it comes to the recruitment process.
“A lot of schools will stay away from you in the eight-player game at small schools because they aren’t sure how good you are.”
For his part, Eckler said he’s done the summer camp circuits and done well at them but nothing really came of it during his senior season.
Through social media, Eckler found out about Jireh Prep and what it has done for student-athletes in the past wanting to play at another level. The post-graduate school will be in its 16th year next fall.
“I’ll be there for five months, complete a football season and do classes online,” he said.
“After that, I transfer to wherever my next opportunity takes me.”
Eckler hopes that’s back in Michigan. He’s talked to coaches at Eastern Michigan and Michigan State through various camps and will reclassify into the Class of 2024 for college.
“I am definitely excited,” he said. “I loved a lot growing up so that isn’t a problem.
“I will be living on my own now and will be 14 hours away from family and friends. I am ready to take on this journey.”
That’s a journey that’s included living with Cystic Fibrosis, a genetic disorder that can cause damage to the lungs and other organs in the body. CF makes the mucus and sweat that are part of our body’s processes thicker and harder to expel.
Eckler said being an athlete with CF isn’t easy but he and his brother both have the disease so they’ve leaned on each other on how to best cope and live with it.
“I want to inspire my younger brother and other people that there’s no limits,” he said.
“Growing up, I was always the kid in the back trying to do laps and I couldn’t do a lot of the sprints.
“I’ve kind helped develop my lungs through treatments, exercises and medication to keep them in shape. It’s not going to hold me back.”
