CADILLAC — Now it counts.
Area cross country teams got set for regional meets later this week by competing in the Northern Michigan Meet of Champions Saturday at the Veterans Serving Veterans Park in Cadillac.
Manton hosted the invitational.
Cadillac’s boys and girls came home first in each race.
On the boys’ side, the Vikings were first with 48 points while Manton was second at 97, Lake City third at 99 and Pine River eighth at 202.
Cadillac junior Nolan Nixon took first in 16:30 while teammate Gabe Outman was second at 17:01. Matthew Stilson took 10th in 17:50, JJ Mahan 14th in 17:56 and Andrew Elmore 21st in 18:34.
Manton’s Logan Patrick took third in 17:13, Nolan Moffit 11th in 17:53, Robert Dykhouse 13th in 17:55, Dominick Priest 35th in 19:39 and Jack Helsel 42nd in 19:55.
Lake City’s Paxton Hall took sixth in 17:33, Enzo Gagliardi Ramalho seventh in 17:34, Caiden Helsel 20th in 18:27, Owen Butkovich 33rd in 19:29 and Peter Maddox 37th in 19:43.
Pine River’s Scott Slocum took 18th in 18:16, Ethan Baker 32nd in 19:25, Gavin Kelso 36th in 19:39, Mason Heilman 66th in 22:30 and Liam Geer 80th in 30:48.
Evart’s Sawyer Fink took 65th in 22:18.
Cadillac won the girls’ title with 38 points while Kingsley was second at 76, Manistee third at 102, Manton fourth at 131, Pine River seventh at 152 and Lake City eighth at 169.
For the Vikings, Brooklyn Brown took second in 19:42, Ellie Cool third in 20:03, Regan Hill fifth in 20:43, Marisa Mazza 10th in 21:38 and Avery Mickelson 18th in 22:18.
For the Rangers, Chloe Colton took fourth in 20:21, Hadley Saylor seventh in 21:03, Madison Morris 35th in 23:32, Tessa Ward 50th in 24:33 and Alyssa Baker 54th in 24:37.
For the Bucks, Elizabeth Rigling took ninth in 21:31, Amanda Hill 20th in 22:33, Annabeth Allee 40th in 23:48, Madelynne Sterly 43rd in 24:02 and Layla Draper 60th in 25:15.
For the Trojans, Megan Gottschall took 13th in 22:02, Rylee Cohoon 19th in 22:30, Lily Fults 46th in 24:14, Hayleigh Vandertuig 58th in 24:59 and Anna Ponce 61st in 25:17.
Cadillac, Lake City, Pine River, Manton and Evart compete in regional meets Friday at Chippewa Hills.
REMUS — Reed City’s boys took second in the large-school division and fifth overall in the Late Season Warrior Invitational at Chippewa Hills.
White Cloud took first with 31 points while Fremont was second at 39, Muskegon Western Michigan Christian third at 61, tge Coyotes fifth at 78, McBain seventh at 83 and Northern Michigan Christian 14th at 175.
For Reed City, August Rohde took third in 16:59, Ryan Allen eighth in 17:24, Anthony Kiaunis 21st in 18:22, Ty Kailing 27th in 18:48 and Aaron Allen 28th in 18:59.
“The boys came out a little flat today after winning conference on Tuesday,” Reed City coach Rich Saladin said. “Gus and Ryan set the tone and the rest picked up enough to squeeze out a second-place tie with Benzie. Aaron Allen really ran a strong race as our No. 5 and set a new PR on a tough course. Mason Dozier as our No. 6 was the tiebreaker. He’s a senior and this is a great way to close out his regular-season career.
“It’s a wakeup call and we need to be better prepared mentally.”
For McBain, Claydon Ingleright took fifth in 18:22, Nathan Koetje 14th in 19:24, Rylee Sprague 29th in 20:28, Garrin Schneeg 39th in 20:28 and Kaden Abrahamson 30th in 20:36.
For NMC, Elijah Kimbel took 27th in 20:18, Colin DeKam 33rd in 20:41, Jacob Booher 46th in 24:47, Hunter Fisher 55th in 31:18 and Brett Ritsema 56th in 32:47.
Farwell won the girls’ title with 36 points while Muskegon WMC was second at 41, Ludington third at 46, McBain fifth at 59 and Reed City 11th at 142.
For the Ramblers, Chelsi Eisenga took fifth in 22:26, Shauna McLean sixth in 22:33, Rowan Ensing 16th in 24:18, Briella Walenjus 18th in 24:56 and Mikayla Blood 20th in 25:03.
For the Coyotes, Nora Smoes took eighth in 20:57, Clara Smoes 24th in 23:04, Carly Carlson 26th in 23:23, Caelynn London 33rd in 23:56 and Makayla Watkins 51st in 25:21.
“The girls continue to improve and it’s been fun to see the progress throughout the year,” Saladin said. “We are closing the gap with teams from races earlier in the year.
“Again, Nora and Clara have been great all year long. Carly and London have been running exceptional these last two or three meets. Makayla and Ava Hammar used great kicks to run well today.”
For the Comets, Melody Fraser took 39th in 30:41.
Reed City, McBain and NMC compete in regional meets Friday at Chippewa Hills.
SHEPHERD — Buckley’s girls took second overall in the Class D State Championship Meet at Shepherd High School.
The event is held each year by the cross country coaches’ association as a meet for Class D schools only. A handful of Class C schools slip into Division 4 at the MHSAA State Finals each year.
Hillsdale Academy took first with 74 points while the Bears totaled 143 and Breckenridge was third at 144.
Buckley junior standout Aiden Harrand took first in 18:59. Brooklynn Frazee was 19th in 21:29, Kinsey Peer 36th in 22:43, Addisen Harrand 48th in 23:32 and Milla Klomp 61st in 24:27.
Marion’s Selena Quintero took 82nd in 25:46 and Donna Mills-Foster 88th in 26:13.
Three Oaks River Valley won the title on the boys’ side with 79 points.
Buckley’s Jackson Kulawiak took 14th in 17:51, Matthew Bentley 66th in 19:32 and Braden Melville 74th in 19:48.
Marion’s Aidan Timko took 101st in 21:59, Trey Davin 121st in 24:06 and Jaden Kiger 128th in 25:12.
Buckley hosts a Division 4 regional meet on Saturday while Marion runs Friday at Chippewa Hills.
LOWELL — Cadillac went 1-3-1 on the day at the Lowell Invitational.
The Vikings split with Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 23-25, 25-22; lost to the host Red Arrows 25-18, 25-17; and lost to Coopersville 25-18, 25-21 in pool play.
The beat Bloomfield Hills 25-18, 25-19 in the Silver Division semifinals before falling to Portage Northern 25-19, 20-25, 15-8.
“We were able to fill our schedule with this tough tournament to get better and expose what we needed to work on,” Cadillac coach Michelle Brines said. “We competed hard and fell in the Silver finals in a hard-fought three-set match.
“Playing these teams prepares us for the post-season as well as finishing strong for the conference finale.”
Joslyn Seeley paced Cadillac with 33 kills, 24 digs, three blocks and three aces while Carisa Musta had 46 kills, 17 blocks and two digs. Cassie Jenema dished out 85 assists, 17 digs, nine kills, four blocks and two aces while Macey McKeever had 20 digs, eight kills, four aces and a block.
Brooke Ellens had 46 digs and six aces while Karsyn Kastl had 28 digs and two aces. Reina McMahon had four kills, two blocks and two digs; Emma Johnson five digs and an ace; Emmy Cox an ace and a dig; and Adri Beydoun two digs.
Cadillac (24-10-4 overall) hosts Petoskey Wednesday in its annual Dig Pink contest. It’s also senior night and parents night, as well.
WILLIAMSTON — Lake City went 2-2 at the Williamston Invitational.
The Trojans lost to St. Johns 25-18, 25-15; beat Eaton Rapids 25-19, 25-15; beat New Lothrop 25-20, 25-17; and lost to Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 25-14, 25-22.
“We knew today we would be up against great completion and bigger schools,” Lake City coach Amber Besko said. “We had an up-and-down day but a lot of positives that we can build on as we near the end of the season to be ready for a tough district schedule.
“I thought our front row did a nice job reading the opposing hitters and getting touches. We continue to be a little slow defensively but that’s something we will work on.”
Mackenzie Bisballe had 18 assists, 12 blocks, 25 kills and 21 digs while Emily Urie had 10 digs and an ace on 100 percent serving. Hannah Vasicek had seven digs, three kills and a block while Alie Bisballe had 23 kills, 10 digs and 14 blocks.
Kaylee Keenan had 31 digs; Kasey Keenan two blocks, three kills and 12 digs; Haylee Parniske 32 digs, six kills and two blocks; Jenna Harris four digs; Hannah Hern 12 digs; Zoe Bukovich three kills; and Helen Brown 21 assists.
Lake City (36-7-1) is at Northern Michigan Christian on Tuesday.
MESICK — Mesick dropped its finale, 68-33, to Indian River Inland Lakes in a non-conference contest Saturday.
Inland Lakes led 24-20 at halftime but outscored Mesick 32-0 in the third quarter to blow the game open.
Mesick’s Ashtyn Simerson was 10 of 17 passing for 101 yards and three touchdowns. Colton Eckler caught five passes for 65 yards.
Eckler led the way on the ground with 72 yards on 11 carries.
Ben Parrish led the way defensively with 10.5 tackles while Eckler had 6.0 and Ben Humphreys had six.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.